Mainland China Reports 42 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 10:30 AM

Mainland China reports 42 new COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) Mainland China reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on 27th October, up sharply from 16 a day earlier as new cases were reported in the northwestern Xinjiang region, the country's health authority said on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 22 of them were locally transmitted infections in Xinjiang following an apparent mass infection in Kashgar. The region's health authority also reported 19 new asymptomatic infections, half of the total number of symptomless infections reported in Mainland China for 27th October.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Mainland China now stands at 85,868, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

More Stories From Middle East

