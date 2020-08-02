UrduPoint.com
Mainland China Reports 49 New Coronavirus Cases

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 12:45 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2020) China reported 49 cases of the new coronavirus in the mainland for August 1st, up from 45 cases a day earlier, reported Reuters citing the health commission on Sunday.

Of the new infections, 30 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, three were in the northeastern province of Liaoning, and the remaining 16 were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China reported 20 new asymptomatic cases, down from 23 a day earlier.

As of the end of Saturday, mainland China had 84,385 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

