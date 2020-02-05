UrduPoint.com
Maitha Al Shamsi Attends Sri Lankan Embassy's National Day Reception

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, this evening, attended a reception hosted by Majintha Jayesinghe, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the UAE, on the occasion of his country's 72nd National Day anniversary.

The reception, held at the Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi, was also attended by Khalid Al Ameri, Deputy Director of West Asia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and representatives of Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE.

