UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maitha Al Shamsi Receives Tunisian Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

Maitha Al Shamsi receives Tunisian Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2021) Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, has received Moez Benmim, Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia to the UAE as part of enhancing ties between the two countries.

At the start of the meeting, Dr. Al Shamsi welcomed and wished the Tunisian Ambassador luck in his mission, emphasising the keenness of the UAE led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates to develop ties between the two fraternal countries.

They tackled the strong ties and ways to bolster them through the exchange of experiences and expertise, especially in the areas of women empowerment and family care.

Dr. Al Shamsi lauded the role of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), to empower women and enhance their role in preparing future generations to take part in all fields of sustainable development.

Benmim hailed the UAE's achievements in all domains and praised Sheikha Fatima's role in enhancing women's political and economic participation. He also stressed his country's keenness on developing cooperation between the two countries.

At the end of the meeting, Dr. Al Shamsi thanked the Tunisian Ambassador for his visit and hoped for continued constructive cooperation between the two countries to achieve the joint objectives between the two countries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Visit Rashid Salem Tunisia Women Family All Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

FTA issues public clarification regarding VAT regi ..

21 minutes ago

UAE’s exploration of space enhances its world po ..

21 minutes ago

SC orders all parties to resolve Pakistan Steel Mi ..

37 minutes ago

Love wins after decades passed

45 minutes ago

Tolerance Minister, Uzbek Ambassador discuss coope ..

1 hour ago

113,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.