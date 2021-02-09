Maitha Al Shamsi receives Tunisian Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2021) Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, has received Moez Benmim, Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia to the UAE as part of enhancing ties between the two countries.

At the start of the meeting, Dr. Al Shamsi welcomed and wished the Tunisian Ambassador luck in his mission, emphasising the keenness of the UAE led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates to develop ties between the two fraternal countries.

They tackled the strong ties and ways to bolster them through the exchange of experiences and expertise, especially in the areas of women empowerment and family care.

Dr. Al Shamsi lauded the role of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), to empower women and enhance their role in preparing future generations to take part in all fields of sustainable development.

Benmim hailed the UAE's achievements in all domains and praised Sheikha Fatima's role in enhancing women's political and economic participation. He also stressed his country's keenness on developing cooperation between the two countries.

At the end of the meeting, Dr. Al Shamsi thanked the Tunisian Ambassador for his visit and hoped for continued constructive cooperation between the two countries to achieve the joint objectives between the two countries.