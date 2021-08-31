Maitha Al Shamsi writes book on ‘Mother of the UAE’

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2021) Dr. Maitha Al Shamsi, Minister of State, wrote a book, entitled, "Fatima bint Mubarak: Enlightenment in Ideology and Work," in which she addresses the personality of H.H Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the "Mother of the UAE."

The book, which was published by the Emirates Centre for Studies and Strategic Research, coinciding with Emirati Women’s Day, is an academic analysis of H.H. Sheikha Fatima that highlights her qualities and her leading role in the unique achievements of the UAE’s renaissance, in light of her traditional principles, leadership qualities, wisdom and belief in the importance of determination to overcoming major challenges.

The book also mentions Sheikha Fatima has worked, since the formation of the country, on realising the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to empower women and reinforce their role in the country’s development, as well as her significant efforts to establish a new era for Emirati women.

The book affirms Sheikha Fatima’s inspiring personality, her distinguished administrative capacities and her determination to achieve goals that enabled her to accomplish major transformations in the process of national development, by investing in the capacities of Emirati women.

The book addresses Sheikha Fatima’s humanitarian initiatives and her contributions to the country’s successes and global reputation, noting she has become an international icon of everything noble, in light of her ongoing humanitarian giving that reached the entire world.

The book also highlights Sheikha Fatima’s local, regional and international honouring, including the most prestigious medals in humanitarian work.