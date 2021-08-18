Maitha bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation launches ’Our Children Are Our Responsibility’ initiative

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2021) The Maitha bint Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation for Community and Cultural Initiatives launched the "Our Children Are Our Responsibility" initiative, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, to encourage parents to vaccinate their children aged from 3 to 17 with the Sinopharm vaccine.

Sheikha Maitha bint Ahmed bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the board of Trustees of the Foundation, said vaccinating children is a social necessity, to support the efforts of relevant authorities that provide the entire community with vaccines.

The UAE’s leadership is a leading model and has a wise approach, as it is fully supporting the health sector in achieving herd immunity by providing vaccines to all segments of the community and all age groups, including children, she added.

In light of the foundation’s vision and its role in supporting social initiatives and campaigns, the initiative was launched to support and thank the UAE’s leadership for providing vaccines to the entire community, she further added, stressing the foundation is keen to support the efforts to vaccinate children against COVID-19.

Sheikha Maitha highlighted the support of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and the participation of his children and nieces in clinical trials involving vaccinating children with the Sinopharm vaccine, affirming the importance of participating in the initiative.