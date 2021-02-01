UrduPoint.com
Majalis Abu Dhabi Launches Competition To Celebrate Innovation

Mon 01st February 2021 | 10:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2021) Majalis Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with Al Bayt Mitwahid Association, has launched the Majalis Abu Dhabi Innovation Competition, which will grant three winners financial support to execute their concepts.

The competition aims to support community members to find solutions to everyday community issues using technology-oriented concepts.

The competition, in its pilot run, will support the national strategy of promoting innovation by spreading awareness on the importance of innovation and community engagement, reinforcing the historical role of majlis’ in strengthening social bonds in the UAE. Additionally, the competition strives to encourage community members to innovate and push the boundaries of creative thinking and problem-solving.

Anyone from the community between the ages of 10 and 21 can apply. After the application phase is finalised, a committee of experts will review all applications and select three winners based on the criteria set by the jury. The participating projects will revolve around the topics of using technology to increase social cohesion, as well as providing new inventions in the service of the elderly and people of determination within the community.

The winners of the competition will be presented with a cash prize, to help them execute their concepts.

Saif Ali Al Qubaisi, Chairman of the board of Directors of Al Bayt Mitwahid Association said, "The vision of Sheikh Zayed constantly motivates us to strive beyond what is presented to us at face value, and think outside the box. Which is why Al Bayt Mitwahid Association is thrilled to support this engaging community competition. We believe that support and nurture innovation within the community to build a healthy society and contribute to the growth and diversification of our economy."

He added, "We are proud to partner with Majalis Abu Dhabi to launch this initiative, as it is imperative to remind our community that there are hidden talents within us that need support and nurturing, to achieve the developmental vision of the UAE society."

He said in conclusion, "2021 marks the UAE’s 50th year, and on this occasion, we are addressing the importance of innovation and communal solidarity as the cornerstone in our vision for the coming 50 years."

Registration for the Majalis Abu Dhabi Innovation Competition is now open.

