Majid Al Futtaim To Hire 3000 Emiratis In Response To 'NAFIS'

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2021) ABU DHABI,18th September 2021 (WAM) - Majid Al Futtaim the leading shopping malls, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the middle East, Africa and Asia has announced the expansion of its people development programme that is set to create thousands of career opportunities for Emirati talent across multiple industries in the UAE and beyond in response the UAE Government’s Federal NAFIS programme.

Majid Al Futtaim has committed to a series of initiatives focused on the professional advancement of its local talent. In line with the Programme’s mission, to encourage public and private sector partnerships that will strengthen the long-term development of the workforce, Majid Al Futtaim will recruit 3,000 Emiratis seeking to build their careers in the private sector throughout the coming five years.

In removing barriers and making private sector jobs more attractive to Emirati talent, this partnership is a welcome step in inviting the private sector to more actively contribute to delivery of the UAE’s ‘Projects of the 50.’ Emirati nationals who wish to join the Company under the NAFIS programme can apply at the dedicated web page https://www.majidalfuttaim.com/en/explore-jobs#nafis-programme Currently accounting for 3 percent of the total 13,700 UAE-based MAFers, Emiratisation at Majid Al Futtaim is ahead of the program’s first-year target of 2 percent and on track to meet the Programme’s second-year goals.

Commenting on the commitment, Alain Bejjani, Chief Executive Officer at Majid Al Futtaim, said, "We have a collective sense of responsibility to support and upskill the talented and ambitious national workforce that exists in the UAE. There have been commendable efforts over the years to create more opportunities for UAE nationals within the public and private sectors.

The NAFIS programme announced by the UAE government this week will make careers in the private sector even more attractive to young Emiratis, whose contributions are crucial to building a sustainable future. We remain committed to increasing Emirati representation in our company over the next five years."

"Employing local talent is a priority at Majid Al Futtaim and we view it as a competitive advantage that is integral to our long-term success. We are proud to support the UAE Government’s vision to build the region’s most competitive economy," he concluded.

Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to develop local talent across its markets has seen some of the best and brightest Emirati talent appointed to the most senior leadership roles across its 18 UAE-based shopping malls.

In addition to dedicated talent development programmes that ensure opportunities for continuous learning, the Company’s human capital strategy also focuses on recruiting, developing and promoting new local talent. Majid Al Futtaim’s Tomouhi Graduate Programme is centred on a Train-to-Hire process for young Emirati graduates looking for the first step in building their careers. These initiatives and more, enable Majid Al Futtaim to continually invest in the communities in which it operates.

Working closely with our NAFIS partners, including the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, Majid Al Futtaim will roll out several further programmes aimed at attracting Emiratis to the private sector. These include training modules and bespoke learning curriculums to build expertise in a number of areas including customer experience and data & analytics as well as job shadowing, coaching and mentorship.