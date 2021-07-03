Majid Al Osaimi meets with Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2021) Aziz Abdukhakimov, Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism and Sports, praised the UAE’s efforts and initiatives to drive the Paralympic movement in Asia, highlighting the efforts of Majid Al Osaimi, President of the Asian Paralympic Committee, for his positive impact on the committee and its members.

This came during his meeting with Al Osaimi in Tashkent, at the invitation of the Uzbek government to discuss Uzbekistan's hosting of the 2025 Asian Youth Games.

Al Osaimi presented the Paralympic shield to Abdukhakimov to mark his visit, and commended Uzbekistan's efforts to support Paralympic sports and people of determination to achieve their ambitions.

The meeting was attended by the President of the National Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan, the President of the Paralympic Committee of Uzbekistan, and a number of Uzbek government officials.

The Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister underscored the Uzbek government's efforts to support people of determination through laws and awardsto improve their lives, calling on the Asian Paralympic Committee to support Uzbekistan's Paralympic projects by providing advice and developing infrastructure to help people of determination.

Al Osaimi reviewed the Asian Paralympic Committee's major role in eliminating challenges faced by people of determination due to the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing the role of sports play in integrating them into society.