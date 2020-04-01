Majlis Affairs Office of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court launches ‘Digital Platform Initiative’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2020) The Majlis Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court has launched the "Digital Platform Initiative" which broadcasts a series of awareness and cultural programmes on social media aimed at the members of the UAE community.

The platform is an innovative idea that ensures the remote continuity of business of the Majlis, with the aim of raising the awareness of community members of preventive measures, such as social distancing, to limit the spread of coronavirus Since its launch at the start of March 2020, the platform has broadcasted several short videos on the topic, "Learning and Foreseeing the Future," in addition to several Majlis lectures for experts and officials from national institutions, which highlighted the concern of the UAE community.

The platform received considerable public interaction, especially from the youth and parents who suggested topics for discussions which should cover issues related to the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The lecturers were keen to answer all questions and inquiries from members of the community, to raise the public’s awareness of correct and trustworthy information and how to find suitable solutions to social challenges.