Majlis gatherings living platforms to promote Emirati values

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) Following the announcement by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan declaring 2025 as the “Year of Community,” there has been a marked increase in the activities of social and charitable institutions across Abu Dhabi. These organisations have swiftly launched a range of community programmes and unveiled initiatives and events centred around traditional Majlis gatherings that reflect the spirit of the national campaign.

Researcher Mohammed Saeed Al Rumaithi said that the UAE President’s annual initiatives consistently inspire ambition and creativity, acting as dynamic platforms to reinforce the Emirati value system. These efforts, he said, serve as a source of inspiration for younger generations—encouraging them to embrace a way of life grounded in generosity, renewal, ambition, unity, and social cohesion.

He described the Year of Community as a visionary initiative aimed at embedding essential values and principles while reinforcing national identity and nurturing a spirit of compassion, harmony, and mutual support among all segments of Emirati society. “The strength of a nation,” he added, “lies not only in its resources but also in the collective spirit of its people and their unity behind their leadership.”

Al Rumaithi highlighted the traditional Majlis gatherings as one of the most powerful and meaningful tools for embodying the goals of the initiative. “These gatherings promote a culture of volunteerism, solidarity, and giving. They are rooted in authentic Emirati traditions of hospitality, kindness, generosity, and service. They also play a key role in fostering family bonds and enhancing social cooperation—vital for building a strong, cohesive, and prosperous nation.”

He further noted that the majlises of UAE rulers are known for their open-door approach, where no one in need is turned away.

Their attentiveness and swift response to public concerns have made the UAE a remarkable model of genuine societal unity and engagement.

According to official statistics, there are 68 majlises across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Of these, 30 are located in Abu Dhabi city and its suburbs, 32 in the Al Ain region, and 6 in Al Dhafra. These Majlis centres offer a range of community services, including hosting weddings and condolences, as well as providing multi-purpose halls. Their libraries offer reading services and also serve as venues for seminars, cultural events, and various community activities.

He also noted that the Majlis of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, has been mentioned in numerous foreign references. British explorer Wilfred Thesiger, also known as 'Mubarak Bin London, wrote about his encounters with the late Sheikh Zayed in 1945 and 1952, which took place under the shade of a venerable Ghaf tree that the late Sheikh had used as a Majlis in front of Qasr Al Muwaiji in Al Ain.

Additionally, Sheikh Zayed Majlis at Oasis Hospital in Al Ain is recognised as a historical landmark. Located at the hospital’s entrance, the Majlis features a photo exhibition that documents the city’s development and the evolution of its healthcare sector.

Al Rumaithi stated that the Majlis is a fundamental part of Emirati social, cultural, and even economic life. Its enduring role has been preserved thanks to the dedication of the country’s leaders, relevant institutions, and the wider community. In recognition of its cultural significance, Majlis was inscribed in 2015 on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.