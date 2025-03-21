Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session explores coexistence in Islamic thought

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2025) As part of its ongoing commitment to fostering dialogue on topics relevant to the people of the UAE, Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed hosted its third Ramadan session titled ‘Coexistence in Islamic Thought’. The session was attended by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, alongside senior officials, scholars, and academics.

The keynote speaker for the session – which took place at the dedicated Majlis venue at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque – was Saudi writer and researcher Dr. Shaya Al Wuqayan, and the moderator was Ahmed Al Yammahi, a Lead Presenter at the Abu Dhabi Media Network.

The session explored the concept of coexistence from philosophical, religious, and societal perspectives, emphasising its pivotal role in fostering social stability, economic growth, and sustainable development. Speakers reaffirmed that coexistence and tolerance are cornerstones of resilient and prosperous societies, facilitating mutual understanding, cultural dialogue, and social harmony.

Dr. Al Wuqayan, who serves as Vice President of the Saudi Philosophy Association and Editor-in-Chief of the journal Muqabasat, examined the philosophical dimensions of tolerance, illustrating how the concept has been deeply embedded in both Islamic and global philosophical traditions. He emphasised that coexistence and tolerance are grounded in values such as forgiveness and benevolence, which are essential for building cohesive societies.

He identified four core principles of tolerance: Creating space for others to ensure inclusivity in diverse societies; recognising difference as a fundamental human reality; embracing diversity as a source of enrichment; and promoting peaceful coexistence as the ultimate goal.

The session featured a distinguished panel of academics and intellectuals, who provided in-depth analysis of tolerance and coexistence from different perspectives.

Dr. Mashhad Al Allaf, Associate Professor at the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences at the University of Sharjah, provided a comparative analysis of tolerance as a religious and philosophical principle. He emphasised that islam has established tolerance as a fundamental human value, rooted in the principle of human dignity, which forms the basis of mutual respect among individuals and communities.

Dr. Fatmah Al Dahmani, Head of the Tolerance and Coexistence Department at Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities, examined the role of academic institutions in fostering a culture of tolerance. She highlighted the responsibility of universities and research institutions in preparing future generations to cultivate and uphold inclusive values. Dr. Al Dahmani also underscored the role of youth in championing tolerance through digital platforms and social media, highlighting the important part young people can play as ambassadors of coexistence.

‘Coexistence in Islamic Thought’ will be broadcast on Saturday 22nd March at 5 pm on Abu Dhabi tv and the Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed YouTube channel (youtube.com/@MajlisMohamedbinZayed).