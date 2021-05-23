UrduPoint.com
Major Local Entities Renew Agreement To Promote UAE Capital As Medical Meetings Hub

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 04:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) and the Emirates Medical Association (EMA) have announced the renewal of their MoU to support the development of Abu Dhabi as a leading medical meetings hub.

The MoU, which aligns with the Emirate’s wider 2030 economic strategy to expand the sector in order to attract more medical conventions to Abu Dhabi, seeks to contribute to the growth of the emirate’s economy.

This strategy also aims to drive the growth of the medical meetings hub through direct support provided by ADCEB and ADNEC to EMA, encouraging its societies to bid for more events in Abu Dhabi. There will also be assistance for the organisation by hosting more recognised international and regional conferences in the UAE capital.

"At DCT Abu Dhabi, we believe that, through our partnerships and collaborations with key public and private entities, we will be able to create a positive impact in our community and realise Abu Dhabi’s full potential," said Saood Al Hosani, Undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi. "This strategic agreement will play a key role in enabling the emirate’s development as a global medical tourism hub, as well as bolster Abu Dhabi’s position as the preferred destination for hosting prominent events.

We are delighted to work alongside ADNEC and EMA to achieve these goals and look forward to the profound opportunities that will arise from this agreement."

The MoU will see ADCEB provide assistance throughout the bidding process and event delivery, while EMA societies will receive direct promotional support through DCT Abu Dhabi’s representatives across the globe.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group, said, "Signing this strategic agreement will contribute to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness through supporting the joint bids to host and organise major international, specialised healthcare events. This agreement will lead to reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s continued status as the middle East’s business tourism capital.

"ADNEC’s facilities in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain are ready to host conferences and events, in line with leading international standards. We have implemented preventative and precautionary measures that safeguard the health and safety of all participants and visitors, further enabling the success of these events, in line with the UAE’s regional and international reputation."

The agreement is expected to result in an increase in educational opportunities for the local medical community, as well as the number of medical meetings hosted in Abu Dhabi, leading to positive economic and societal impacts that align with Abu Dhabi’s strategies for the future.

