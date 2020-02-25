Major pharmaceutical event 'DUPHAT' opens

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance and President of Dubai Health Authority, DHA, today officially inaugurated the 25th edition of the Dubai International Pharmaceuticals and Technologies Conference and Exhibition – DUPHAT, the biggest pharmaceutical event in the middle East North Africa region.

Running until the 27th of February at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, DUPHAT brings together top pharmacy professionals, researchers, academicians and industry executives under one roof, with the aim of exploring and exchanging knowledge about the latest breakthroughs, new advances in drug design and research as well as focus on the most important issues facing the industry.

Following the official opening ceremony, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid along with a number of senior healthcare officials from the government and private sector, leading pharmacy professionals, top pharma experts and key decision makers in the industry, toured the exhibition area, where the delegation was briefed about how new research is enabling superior drug research and how new technology advances are proving helpful in designing top pharmaceutical products.

Commenting on the launch of the 25th edition of DUPHAT, Dr. Ali Al Sayed Hussain, Conference Chairman, DUPHAT, said, "Today, the profession of pharmacy is witnessing fundamental transformation with increasing push towards greater automation, robotics and upgradation of high-quality services.

With so many updates in the healthcare fraternity, influx of new technologies and availability of state-of-the-art infrastructure, it is immensely important that pharmacy professionals enhance their knowledge and keep themselves up-to-date with the latest trends and practices in pharmacy. "

Also speaking on the occasion, Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of the DUPHAT Conference and Exhibition said, "Today, we recognise the need to develop health care services and achieve accessible and affordable care and safety for all members of our society as the basis for the social and economic development of our countries.

"Here, we intend to highlight the importance of activating the role of pharmaceutical services in the prevention and safety of our communities from diseases."

He added, "Over the next few days, DUPHAT is expected to attract over 33,000 visitors and participants from 75 countries including the USA, UK, China, Pakistan, India, France, Germany, South Korea, Egypt, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other countries in the MENA region while the conference witnessed the presence of 156 speakers from the region and across the globe."

DUPHAT is organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions – a member of INDEX Holding in strategic partnership with General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai Health Authority, American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, International Society for Pharmacoepidemiology, European Federation for Pharmaceutical Sciences and European Society of Clinical Pharmacy.