Majra to launch 'Impact Retreat', 'Impact Summit' in November

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2025) Majra, the National CSR Fund, held its third board of Trustees meeting for 2025 under the chairmanship of Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of Majra Board of Trustees.

The meeting reviewed progress on the implementation of strategic goals, discussed new mechanisms to activate operational frameworks, and explored ways to enhance public-private-philanthropic sector partnerships to reinforce CSR standards and achieve sustainable development in the UAE.

The Board also discussed preparations for the "Impact Retreat" and the "Impact Summit", two of Majra's key strategic initiatives. It was confirmed that both events will take place from 27th to 28th November, with the participation of prominent leaders, decision-makers, and CSR, ESG and Sustainability professionals locally and globally.

The summit will feature initiatives and in-depth discussions designed to promote and scale meaningful and sustainable social impact across the country.

The "Impact Summit" presents a strategic opportunity to advance impactful initiatives and strengthen cross-sector collaboration.

The event will include thought-provoking discussions, project showcases and advanced knowledge-sharing sessions.

The Board announced the appointment of Eng. Amal Abdulrahim, Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and holds the position of Chief Executive for Artificial Intelligence and Innovation, where she leads digital transformation initiatives and operational efficiency enhancements in support of the UAE’s climate and sustainability goals.

The Board also welcomed Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi to the Board of Trustees. With over 20 years of experience in the financial, regulatory, governance, and public policy sectors, he currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of the Securities and Commodities Authority. He leads the development of regulatory frameworks in line with international standards and works to promote market integrity in support of national economic priorities.