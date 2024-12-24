Open Menu

MAJRA Urges Private Sector Firms To Obtain Verified Impact Project Stamp

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 04:00 PM

MAJRA urges private sector firms to obtain Verified Impact Project Stamp

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2024) The National CSR Fund – MAJRA has called on private sector companies to secure their Verified Impact Project Stamp to enhance trust and credibility.

This initiative aims to validate corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects undertaken by companies and showcase their commitment to impactful and sustainable practices.

The Verified Impact Project Stamp stands as a testament to MAJRA’s dedication to promoting private sector companies’ contributions to sustainable development and ensuring alignment with the UAE’s national priorities. It serves as a reliable certification for companies that demonstrate transparency, accountability and measurable impact in their CSR efforts.

Sarah Shaw, Director of the National CSR Fund – MAJRA, said, “The Verified Impact Project Stamp remains a powerful instrument for fostering trust among stakeholders. In line with this, we strive to encourage private sector firms to obtain this certification to enhance the visibility and credibility of their impactful projects.”

In order to support companies, MAJRA has launched its digital impact gateway, the ‘MAJRA Impact Stream,’ to encourage the private sector firms towards implementing innovative CSR initiatives that align with ESG metrics and national priorities.

By visiting uaemajra.ae/projects and clicking on ‘Verify Your Project,’ businesses can initiate the verification process.

Related Topics

UAE

Recent Stories

Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs

Dubai Racing Club partners with Churchill Downs

20 minutes ago
 MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intel ..

MBZUAI launches Master in Applied Artificial Intelligence degree

35 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strat ..

Ajman Crown Prince approves emirate's energy strategy 2030

50 minutes ago
 Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medica ..

Mubadala acquires majority stakes in Global Medical Supply Chain, Al Ittihad Dru ..

1 hour ago
 ‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses way ..

‘National Food Safety Committee’ discusses ways to strengthen food control s ..

1 hour ago
 Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-t ..

Jafza, Imdaad cut landfill use by 37% with waste-to-fuel plant

1 hour ago
PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and ot ..

PHC extends interim bail of Shandana Gulzar and other PTI leaders

1 hour ago
 Indian businesses top list of new companies joinin ..

Indian businesses top list of new companies joining Dubai Chamber of Commerce in ..

2 hours ago
 Sanad launches 5th production line for regions' fi ..

Sanad launches 5th production line for regions' first 'LEAP-1A' engines

2 hours ago
 UK newspaper criticizes ICC for Favoring India in ..

UK newspaper criticizes ICC for Favoring India in Champions Trophy 2025

2 hours ago
 Economy Middle East Summit to convene in May 2025

Economy Middle East Summit to convene in May 2025

2 hours ago
 ADAFSA amplifies agricultural sustainability effor ..

ADAFSA amplifies agricultural sustainability efforts as Year of Sustainability c ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East