MAJRA Urges Private Sector Firms To Obtain Verified Impact Project Stamp
Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 04:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2024) The National CSR Fund – MAJRA has called on private sector companies to secure their Verified Impact Project Stamp to enhance trust and credibility.
This initiative aims to validate corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects undertaken by companies and showcase their commitment to impactful and sustainable practices.
The Verified Impact Project Stamp stands as a testament to MAJRA’s dedication to promoting private sector companies’ contributions to sustainable development and ensuring alignment with the UAE’s national priorities. It serves as a reliable certification for companies that demonstrate transparency, accountability and measurable impact in their CSR efforts.
Sarah Shaw, Director of the National CSR Fund – MAJRA, said, “The Verified Impact Project Stamp remains a powerful instrument for fostering trust among stakeholders. In line with this, we strive to encourage private sector firms to obtain this certification to enhance the visibility and credibility of their impactful projects.”
In order to support companies, MAJRA has launched its digital impact gateway, the ‘MAJRA Impact Stream,’ to encourage the private sector firms towards implementing innovative CSR initiatives that align with ESG metrics and national priorities.
By visiting uaemajra.ae/projects and clicking on ‘Verify Your Project,’ businesses can initiate the verification process.
