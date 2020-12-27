UrduPoint.com
Make-A-Wish Foundation Announces Return Of ‘Run For Wishes’ Initiative

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

Make-A-Wish Foundation announces return of ‘Run for Wishes’ initiative

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2020) The Make-A-Wish Foundation today announced the launch of the third edition of the "Run for Wishes" initiative, under the patronage of Sheikha Shaikha bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Foundation's board of Directors, who is the wife of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Advisor to the President of the UAE. .

Commenting on the launch of the race, Hani Al Zubaidi, CEO of Make-A-Wish UAE, said, "We are proud of the success of the first and second editions of the race, which is an entertainment event for all people and has helped spread awareness of the foundation’s mission to grant wishes to critically ill children. It also plays a key role in enabling us to bring happiness and hope in their hearts to their families.

"Managed by Gulf Multi sports LLC, the third ADCB-Zayed Sports City 5 and 10-kilometre runs will return on 8th January, 2021, as the foundation’s first initiative celebrating the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, which has become a symbol of the values of hope, tolerance, giving, goodness, openness, respect for others and human fraternity.

We hope that this year will offer goodness, security, health and safety to all peoples around the world," he added.

"We thank the Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Zayed Sports City and Gulf Multi Sport for their continuous support and efforts to make this event a success, through which we seek to spread the noble humanitarian mission of the organisation, promote the culture of volunteering and highlight the love for goodness that fills the hearts of all members of Emirati society. We look forward to the participation of all segments of the community, to run and enjoy a wonderful and fun atmosphere," Al Zubaidi said.

