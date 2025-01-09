Make-A-Wish Foundation fulfills 830 wishes in 2024

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) The Make-A-Wish Foundation announced a record-breaking year, fulfilling 830 wishes for children with critical illnesses in 2024, surpassing its target by 16%. This remarkable achievement underscores the Foundation's unwavering commitment to bringing hope, joy, and strength to children and their families.

Sheikha Sheikha bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, and Chairperson of the board of Trustees of Make-A-Wish Foundation, said, "This year has been a testament to the extraordinary power of hope and the united spirit of our community. Every wish granted in 2024 was a beacon of joy and resilience, not only for the children and their families but for everyone involved in making these dreams come true.

“Surpassing our goal and achieving 830 wishes reflects the unwavering support from donors, volunteers, and the Foundation’s team. Together, we have created moments of happiness that will remain etched in the hearts of these children. As we step into 2025, I look forward with pride and optimism to achieving even greater milestones together.

”

She added, "The year 2024 witnessed a remarkable expansion in wish-granting efforts across three countries. In the UAE, 461 wishes were fulfilled, exemplifying the nation’s spirit of generosity and solidarity. In the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Foundation brought joy to the lives of 160 children at the King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Center.”

“In Egypt, 102 wishes were granted at the Magdi Yacoub Foundation for Heart Diseases and Research in Aswan, along with 107 wishes fulfilled at Abu El-Rish Japanese Hospital in Cairo. With a total of 830 wishes, this represents a significant leap compared to the 712 wishes granted in 2023, highlighting the Foundation’s commitment to continuous growth and positive impact year after year," she stated.

Sheikha Sheikha further noted, "The commitment of Make-A-Wish Foundation to its noble humanitarian mission and its dedication to reaching more children in need knows no bounds. With plans to expand our work both locally and internationally and to enhance our positive impact, the Foundation remains steadfast in its journey to light up the lives of children and create magical moments that bring joy to everyone involved.”