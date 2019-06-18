UrduPoint.com
Make-A-Wish Foundation Fulfils Wishes Of 434 Yemeni Children

Tue 18th June 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2019) Since 2016, the Make-A-Wish Foundation has fulfilled the wishes of around 434 Yemeni children suffering from serious diseases, who are patients of the Friendship Hospital in Yemen, supported by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC.

The Foundation’s work is in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikha bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Honorary Chairperson of the Foundation and wife of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President.

"The Foundation’s efforts to make Yemeni families and children happy is a national duty, especially in light of the country’s dire conditions," said Hany Al Zubaidi, CEO of the Foundation, noting that the children’s wishes ranged from laptops, smartphones, and digital tablets among other toys and electronics.

Helping Yemeni children and families during the Year of Tolerance 2019 continues the humanitarian legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Al Zubaidi concluded.

