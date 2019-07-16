Make-A-Wish Foundation presents achievements during first half of Year of Tolerance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2019) The Make-A-Wish Foundation presented its key achievements during the first half of 2019, as part of its strategy for the Year of Tolerance.

During the Year of Tolerance, the foundation has launched many initiatives that provide hope and happiness to sick children and their families.

The foundation, led by Sheikha Sheikha bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Honorary President of the Foundation, who is the wife of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, aims to fulfil the wishes of hundreds of children suffering from incurable diseases, and establish partnerships that will help it achieve its mission.

Sheikha Sheikha praised the efforts of the foundation’s supporters, whether individuals, companies and institutions, which will help it achieve its goals.

In an exclusive statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Hany Al Zubaidi, CEO of the Foundation, stated that, since the start of the current year, the foundation has launched many initiatives and events and signed partnership agreements with government and private entities.

The foundation’s major initiatives during the year include the "Wish Charity Marathon" in Zayed sports City and the "Wish Challenge" competition for university students, in cooperation with the Ministry of education, he added.

Al Zubaidi noted that the foundation has signed cooperation agreements with "Step to Mina," the Al Wasl Club in Dubai, the Civil Defence, the Dubai Police and the Sharjah Police while explaining that it held the "Wishes Market" during the Holy Month of Ramadan, and launched the "Wishes Dirham" and "Everyday a Wish Initiative," with the support of leading public figures, the media and social media.

He further added that the foundation participated in the international celebrations of " International Childhood Cancer Day" and "World Kidney Day," in cooperation with Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, as well as the "International Day of Happiness," "Children's Day" and "Wishes Day."

The foundation also hosted the "International Volunteering Conference for Asian Countries," upon the directives of Sheikha Sheikha and in cooperation with the International Make-A-Wish Foundation in Asia, which was attended by Michel Rudolfo, CEO of the International Make-A-Wish Foundation, he said in conclusion.