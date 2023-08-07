Open Menu

Make A Wish Foundation-UAE Accomplishes 75% Of Its H1'23 Operational Plan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2023 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2023) The Make A Wish Foundation-UAE announced the accomplishment of 75 percent of its operational plan in the first half of 2023.

"We are delighted to have achieved 75 percent of the foundation's strategy for 2023 in the first half of the year through collaborations with various private, governmental and semi-governmental entities, and signing partnership agreements, as well as organising a wide range of events and launching of many initiatives, all of which contributed to fulfilling the dreams of children suffering from serious chronic illnesses," said Hani Al Zubaidi, CEO of Make A Wish Foundation-UAE.

"It was six months of success, starting with the considerable and distinguished participation of individuals and families in the wish fulfilment race, which recorded some 1,000 participants and was sponsored by our strategic partner, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), with the support of Zayed sports City, Al Ain Water and Gulf Multi Sport.

Successful events followed, such as our participation in a dialogue session during the activities of the First International UAE Rare Disease Society Congress and the Ramadan Wishes Market Initiative, in cooperation with Marina Mall Abu Dhabi, in addition to the success of the Ramadan campaigns, ‘30 Days 30 Wishes’ and ‘Wishes Dirham,’ with the participation of the foundation's ambassadors and many social media personalities," he added.

"The foundation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Burjeel Hospital to promote its noble humanitarian mission, facilitating access to information about children suffering from serious illnesses to fulfil their wishes. Additionally, we are delighted to have collaborated with Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF) for the first time to grant the 6,000th wish to one of our young patients," Al Zubaidi explained.

