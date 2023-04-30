Make a Wish Foundation UAE celebrates World Wish Day 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2023) ABU DHABI, 30th April, 2023 (WAM) – Make a Wish Foundation UAE joined the international community in celebrating the World Wish Day 2023, which is celebrated on 29th April every year.

Sheikha Shaikha bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, and Honorary President of “Make a Wish” foundation, said, “We are delighted to participate in the International Wish Day celebrations, which, over the years, has contributed to raising awareness about the Make a Wish Foundation and its humanitarian goals aimed at granting more wishes to seriously ill children, and highlighting the positive results of wish fulfillment on these children and their families around the world.”

She commended the UAE leadership's special care for children's physical and psychological health and wellbeing and its significant efforts to make them feel happy.

She added that support extended by leaders, sheikhs public and private sectors and philanthropists have enabled the foundation to grant more than 6000 wishes to children. “Every one can make a difference the life of children with critical illnesses and their families as granting wishes leave a good , positive feeling on them," she said.

Every year on 29th April, Make-A-Wish celebrates World Wish Day. This marks the anniversary of the wish that inspired the creation of Make-A-Wish – that of Chris Greicius. His wish was to be a police officer for the day. Since the day of his wish, Make-A-Wish has become a global organization that has granted over 550,000 wishes collectively.

Even the smallest bit of help can change the perspective of children who are living with a critical illness. Turning their impossible into possible and making children’s faces light up with joy is the goal of each wish journey.