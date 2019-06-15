UrduPoint.com
Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE Fulfills Wishes Of 30 Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 minutes ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 05:00 PM

Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE fulfills wishes of 30 children

The dreams of 30 children were fulfilled during the Holy Month of Ramadan thanks to the generosity of do-gooders and philanthropists, the Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE has announced

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2019) The dreams of 30 children were fulfilled during the Holy Month of Ramadan thanks to the generosity of do-gooders and philanthropists, the Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE has announced.

These thirty children, from the UAE, Yemen, and Jordan, who were suffering from chronic or terminal ailments had their wishes granted, said Hani Al Zubaidi, CEO of the Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE.

Established in 2003, under the patronage of Shaikha bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Honorary Chairperson and Patron of Make a Wish Foundation UAE, and wife of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Advisor to the President of the UAE, the charity aims to bring hope, strength and joy to young lives, and inspire them to fight the terrible, life-threatening illnesses. It has set its sights on growing and expanding so as to involve these young souls and improve their lives and chances of surviving their ailments.

