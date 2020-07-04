UrduPoint.com
Make A Wish Foundation UAE Grants Wishes Of 300 Children In H1 2020

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 05:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2020) ABU DHABI, 4th July, 2020 (WAM) – "Make a Wish" Foundation UAE has successfully granted the wishes of 300 children suffering from chronic and serious diseases in the first half of 2020.

Sheikha Shaikha bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the wife of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Advisor to the President of the UAE, and Chairwoman of the Foundation's board of Directors, commended the landmark achievements despite that challenges posed by the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, which imposed strict isolation measures which affected both government and private sectors.

Sheikha Shaikha said 16 wishes of children with fatal diseases were granted, out of 169 granted in the first quarter of the year in the category of "I wish to go", while 131 were granted via advanced technologies in the second quarter of the year.

"We are proud to grant these wishes in the UAE, the nation of tolerance, humanity, generosity, peace, and compassion," she said, noting that 300 wishes were granted to 152 boys and 148 girls from 19 various nationalities suffering from 45 chronic and serious diseases," she added.

"We are looking forward to continuing delivering our strategies despite the challenging circumstances we face," she stressed.

She said that seeing a smile on the face of the sick is "invaluable", praying to The Almighty Allah to aid the great efforts being made by the UAE leadership in its fight against the virus.

