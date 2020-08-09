Make-A-Wish Foundation, Zulekha Hospital sign MoU

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2020) As part of its efforts to grant wishes to children with severe diseases, the Make-A-Wish Foundation announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Zulekha Hospital.

The MoU was signed by Hani Al Zubaidi, CEO of the Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE, and Zanubia Shams, Co-Chairperson of the Zulekha Healthcare Group.

As part of the agreement, Zulekha Hospital will assist the foundation’s staff and volunteers working with sick children, who are qualified to grant their wishes.

The hospital will also assign a point of contact for the foundation’s staff to provide them with full information about new cases of eligible children, as well as help them obtain doctors’ signatures and other required documents.

The foundation will participate in the hospital’s activities and initiatives that involve sick children to have their wishes fulfilled, and will include the name of the hospital in news published on traditional and social media.

Al Zubaidi praised the hospital’s support and cooperation, confirming that the MoU will assist the foundation's work and spread its humanitarian message, while reaching out to the largest number of children and granting their wishes.

"We are happy to associate ourselves with the foundation, to fulfil the wishes of critically ill children who deserve the best, and we are adding to their happiness through this initiative. Our best wishes to the continued success of this noble endeavour," Shams said.