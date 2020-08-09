UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Make-A-Wish Foundation, Zulekha Hospital Sign MoU

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

Make-A-Wish Foundation, Zulekha Hospital sign MoU

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2020) As part of its efforts to grant wishes to children with severe diseases, the Make-A-Wish Foundation announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Zulekha Hospital.

The MoU was signed by Hani Al Zubaidi, CEO of the Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE, and Zanubia Shams, Co-Chairperson of the Zulekha Healthcare Group.

As part of the agreement, Zulekha Hospital will assist the foundation’s staff and volunteers working with sick children, who are qualified to grant their wishes.

The hospital will also assign a point of contact for the foundation’s staff to provide them with full information about new cases of eligible children, as well as help them obtain doctors’ signatures and other required documents.

The foundation will participate in the hospital’s activities and initiatives that involve sick children to have their wishes fulfilled, and will include the name of the hospital in news published on traditional and social media.

Al Zubaidi praised the hospital’s support and cooperation, confirming that the MoU will assist the foundation's work and spread its humanitarian message, while reaching out to the largest number of children and granting their wishes.

"We are happy to associate ourselves with the foundation, to fulfil the wishes of critically ill children who deserve the best, and we are adding to their happiness through this initiative. Our best wishes to the continued success of this noble endeavour," Shams said.

Related Topics

Social Media UAE Agreement Best

Recent Stories

‘Market Dialogue’ brings focus on diversity an ..

6 minutes ago

Union Properties completes Strategic Blue Print an ..

6 minutes ago

86% completion of Sharjah Age Friendly city report ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center, CE-Ventures disbu ..

6 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak launches &#039;Virtual Knowledg ..

36 minutes ago

Flights resume at Calicut airport after crash

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.