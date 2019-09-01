UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Make-A-Wish Launches Awareness Campaign To Fulfil Wishes Of Cancer-stricken Children

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 03:45 PM

Make-A-Wish launches awareness campaign to fulfil wishes of cancer-stricken children

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2019) The Make-A-Wish Foundation today launched a childhood cancer awareness campaign that will also help realise the wishes of children with the disease by raising donations via SMS.

The 30-day awareness campaign titled, 'Cancer Steals Childhood and A Wish Returns it', was fulfilled as per the directives of Shaikha Shaikha bint Saif Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Honorary Chairperson of the Foundation, and wife of Dr. Shaikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, and was launched to coincide with 'Childhood Cancer Awareness Month' this September.

Speaking on the occasion, Hani Al Zubaidi, CEO of the Foundation, said, "We want to celebrate Childhood Cancer Awareness Month by realising the wishes of children with cancer, and provide them and their families with the strength and hope they need.

"

He added that throughout the month, awareness messages will be shared on social media highlighting the physical and psychological effects that face children diagnosed with the illness, including fear, isolation and low self-esteem. The campaign will also circulate SMS messages to collect donations to help make dreams come true.

Al Zubaidi said that realised wishes help children regain their experiences of happiness, play, imagination and fun and reinforces feelings of hope, strength and joy.

Related Topics

Social Media UAE Wife September SMS Cancer

Recent Stories

Warsan project to provide 3,866 residential units ..

2 hours ago

Malaysian King honours Chairman of Emirates Fatwa ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Terrorists cannot be allowed to usurp Y ..

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 1, 2019 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

District admin Muzaffargarh awards titles to great ..

16 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.