Make-A-Wish Signs Cooperation Protocol With Ahl Masr Hospital To Support Burn Patients
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2025 | 09:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) CAIRO, 26th May, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE-based Make-A-Wish Foundation has signed a cooperation protocol with Ahl Masr Burn Hospital aimed at providing psychological support to children suffering from burn injuries by granting their wishes. This initiative is designed to enhance their recovery and help them reintegrate into society.
The signing ceremony was attended by Abdulbaset Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Deputy Head of Mission and Acting Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Cairo, along with Hamdan Al Kaabi, a member of the Foundation's board of Trustees; Noha El Shourbagy, Deputy CEO of Operations at Make-A-Wish Foundation; and Dr. Heba El Sewedy, Founder and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Ahl Masr Foundation and Hospital.
On this occasion, Sheikha Sheikha bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the Honorary President of Make-A-Wish Foundation and wife of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President, said: “We are proud to launch this partnership with Ahl Masr Hospital, a model for integrated medical and humanitarian care. This initiative aligns with Make-A-Wish Foundation’s commitment to the UAE’s vision and global humanitarian strategy, which focuses on providing psychological and social support to children and spreading hope in their lives through wish fulfillment.
It reflects the UAE's enduring support for children facing various health and social challenges.
Dr. Heba El Sewedy, Founder and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Ahl Masr Foundation and Ahl Masr Burn Hospital, emphasised that the hospital does not treat patients merely as medical cases, but puts their humanity at the forefront. She noted that the collaboration with Make-A-Wish Foundation embodies the hospital's philosophy that hope is just as vital as medicine. Supporting a patient psychologically and granting a simple wish can have a profound impact, motivating them to overcome pain and regain self-confidence and trust in life.
This cooperation highlights the mutual commitment of both the foundation and the hospital to providing holistic care that integrates medical treatment with psychological support, helping children with burn injuries and their families overcome challenges and restore hope.
