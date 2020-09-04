UrduPoint.com
Make COVID Recovery ‘a True Turning Point’ For People And Planet, UN Chief Urges, Calling For Concerted Action By G20

Fri 04th September 2020

Make COVID recovery 'a true turning point' for people and planet, UN chief urges, calling for concerted action by G20

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on governments to incorporate "meaningful" climate action in all aspects of recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing ministers at a virtual meeting on sustainable recovery from COVID-19 on Thursday, the UN chief said that the world is confronting two urgent crises: COVID-19 and climate change.

"Let us tackle both and leave future generations with the hope that this moment is a true turning point for people and planet," he said, in a video message.

The ministerial meeting, convened by the Government of Japan, saw the participation of senior officials from several countries, as well as representatives from youth groups, civil society organizations, businesses and local governments.

In parallel, an online portal that showcases climate and environment policies and actions in recovery from COVID-19 was launched. The Platform for Redesign 2020 will help build momentum for COP26, the UN conference that assesses progress in dealing with climate change, to be held in 2021.

The Secretary-General outlined six climate-positive actions for a sustainable recovery, including investing in green jobs; not bailing out polluting industries; ending fossil fuel subsidies; accounting for climate risk in all financial and policy decisions; working together; and – most important – leaving no one behind.

Mr. Guterres spoke of governments and businesses shifting towards them, realizing that clean energy brings more jobs, cleaner air, better health and stronger economic growth.

"The world’s top investors – including some in Japan – are abandoning fossil fuels because renewables are cheaper and more efficient", he continued, adding: "They understand that it makes no economic sense to burn money on coal plants that will soon become stranded assets."

The UN chief also called on all countries, especially member of the G20 - the group of top industrialized nations - to commit to carbon neutrally before 2050. He urged them to submit "more ambitious" nationally determined contributions, NDCs, and long-term strategies before COP26 aligned with the goal to limit temperature increase to 1.5 degree Celsius.

Also speaking at the meeting, Patricia Espinosa, UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, UNFCCC, Executive Secretary, said that the convergence of COVID-19 and the climate crisis has provided a window of opportunity, to not only recover from the pandemic but also to build a better future.

She called on governments to move away from new carbon intensive infrastructures. Doing so would help bring down emissions for decades to come.

