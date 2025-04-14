‘Make It In The Emirates 2025’ Milestone For National Industry: CEO Of ADNEC
Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 08:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, has affirmed that the strong support received by the fourth edition of the 'Make it in the Emirates' Forum 2025 from the UAE’s leadership reflects the significant importance of the event, which marks a turning point in the growth and advancement of the national industrial sector.
In remarks, Al Dhaheri said the upcoming fourth edition of the forum, scheduled to take place from 19th to 22nd May, will offer an ideal environment for enhancing cooperation between the public and private sectors, supporting the transfer and localisation of knowledge, and accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies.
He added, “At ADNEC Group, we take pride in our strategic collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in organising and hosting the fourth edition of 'Make it in the Emirates', which has become one of the leading national platforms aimed at driving industrial transformation in the UAE and cementing its position as a global hub for manufacturing and advanced technology.”
