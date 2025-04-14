Open Menu

‘Make It In The Emirates 2025’ Milestone For National Industry: CEO Of ADNEC

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 08:15 PM

‘Make It In The Emirates 2025’ milestone for national industry: CEO of ADNEC

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, has affirmed that the strong support received by the fourth edition of the 'Make it in the Emirates' Forum 2025 from the UAE’s leadership reflects the significant importance of the event, which marks a turning point in the growth and advancement of the national industrial sector.

In remarks, Al Dhaheri said the upcoming fourth edition of the forum, scheduled to take place from 19th to 22nd May, will offer an ideal environment for enhancing cooperation between the public and private sectors, supporting the transfer and localisation of knowledge, and accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies.

He added, “At ADNEC Group, we take pride in our strategic collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in organising and hosting the fourth edition of 'Make it in the Emirates', which has become one of the leading national platforms aimed at driving industrial transformation in the UAE and cementing its position as a global hub for manufacturing and advanced technology.”

Related Topics

Technology UAE Hub May Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

5 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumpt ..

General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..

5 hours ago
 UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Valli ..

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services

6 hours ago
 Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

6 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

7 hours ago
 Government estimate shows record decline of Japane ..

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..

7 hours ago
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

7 hours ago
 Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shapi ..

Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..

7 hours ago
 UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedoni ..

UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..

8 hours ago
 UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, appro ..

UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..

8 hours ago
 Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai

8 hours ago
 Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflec ..

Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East