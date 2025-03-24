Open Menu

'Make It In The Emirates' 2025 To Feature Diverse Range Of Sectors

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2025 | 08:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 24th March, 2025 (WAM) – ‘’Make It in the Emirates'' 2025 has announced the opening of visitor and media registration for its fourth edition, the largest industrial gathering in the UAE, set to take place from 19 to 22 May at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Make it in the Emirates 2025 is led by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, the UAE Ministry of Culture, and ADNOC, and is organised by ADNEC Group. The event reflects a strong commitment to fostering industrial growth, increasing investment opportunities, and driving economic diversification in the UAE.

The Make It in the Emirates Forum and Exhibition is distinguished by in-depth discussions and studies, providing companies with the resources, insights, and networks needed to thrive in an evolving global landscape. It also supports the UAE’s vision for sustainable industrial development, aligning with Operation 300 billion Strategy.

This edition will mark a significant leap in both size and procurement commitments that drive economic diversification and long-term value creation. As the region’s leading industrial event, Make It in The Emirates 2025 presents unprecedented investment and business opportunities, offering direct access to pre-approved industrial projects in high-growth sectors, supported by the government.

The exhibition will feature a diverse range of sectors, including manufacturing, renewable energy, advanced technology, and logistics, along with showcases of heritage crafts and innovative services.

The organisation of the Make It in the Emirates embodies the leadership’s vision to position the UAE as a global platform for industry. It also underscores the attractiveness of the country’s regulatory environment and the advanced infrastructure it provides, in line with its strategic efforts to become a global centre for advanced industry and innovation.

