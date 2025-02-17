Open Menu

'Make It In The Emirates' Forum Attracts AED20 Billion In Investments During 2024

'Make it in the Emirates' forum attracts AED20 billion in investments during 2024

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) Osama Amir Fadl, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Accelerators Sector at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, said that the "Make it in the Emirates" forum contributed to attracting AED20 billion in new industrial investments in 2024.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025, Fadl explained that AED12.7 billion in financing solutions had been allocated to the country's industrial sector by the end of 2024, with 68 percent of these funds directed to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) through partnerships with Emirates Development Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, and Mashreq Bank.

He pointed out that a significant portion of this funding, amounting to AED2.33 billion, was dedicated to driving technological transformation in the industrial sector.

Fadl highlighted that the ministry has presented procurement opportunities for more than 2,000 national products valued at over AED143 billion, with expectations for this number to grow during the "Make it in the Emirates 2025".

