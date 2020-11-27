UrduPoint.com
Make Mediterranean A Global Centre Of Dialogue, Human Coexistence: Higher Committee Of Human Fraternity

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

Make Mediterranean a global centre of dialogue, human coexistence: Higher Committee of Human Fraternity

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2020) The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity called on everyone to make the Mediterranean a global centre of dialogue and human coexistence for the people of the world, by promoting cultural and intellectual activities.

This statement was made during a speech by Mohammed Abdulsalam, Secretary-General of the Committee, at the remote event, entitled, the "Human Fraternity and Comprehensive Citizenship Conference," the "Inter-Faith Dialogue in the Euro-Mediterranean Region," organised by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During his speech, Abdulsalam stated that the Mediterranean is the crossroads of civilisations and cultures, noting that despite the unlimited communication between the peoples of the region, there are still some barriers, most notably the presence of incorrect stereotypes.

The Human Fraternity Document was drafted to break these barriers, unite people together and declare that everyone is a part of humanity, as the world is one big nation where everyone lives as equals, he added while pointing out that the committee aims to implement these principles in reality through several practical initiatives, but there are still many challenges and obstacles facing this objective.

Therefore, joint action and cooperation are essential to overcoming these difficulties, he added.

The committee lauded the decision of the G20 Summit, which was held in Saudi Arabia, to purchase and distribute two billion doses of the coronavirus vaccine to people who cannot afford it, in response to the call of King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, to make vaccines available on a fair and affordable basis.

Thereafter, he thanked Italy for encouraging cooperation between religious institutions and civil society, noting that it can play a leading role in promoting the principles of coexistence, citizenship and human fraternity, given its location and cultural heritage.

