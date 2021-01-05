UrduPoint.com
Makeup Examinations For School Students To Start On 10th January: Ministry Of Education

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Makeup examinations for school students to start on 10th January: Ministry of Education

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jan, 2021) The Ministry of education will hold makeup examinations for 4th to 12th-grade students from 10th to 14th January, 2021.

The ministry stressed that 4th to 11th-grade students will give their examinations remotely while those for 12th-grade students will take place at schools in the same classes where the first semester examinations took place.

The ministry noted that examinations will be mandatory for all students who were unable to appear for them in the first semester, and voluntary for students wishing to improve their results in Arabic, English, Mathematics, General Sciences, Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Health Sciences.

