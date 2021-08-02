UrduPoint.com

Makkah Grand Mosque Gets Ready To Receive Umrah Pilgrims

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 04:00 PM

Makkah Grand Mosque gets ready to receive Umrah pilgrims

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2021) The Technical and Service Authority at the Grand Mosque in Makkah has intensified its preparations for the Umrah season.

Sterilisation and perfuming processes of the Grand Mosque and its outdoor parks are going on round the clock to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 4,000 workers are sterilising the Grand Mosque and related facilities more than 10 times a day with the use of the specially bought best sterilisers and perfumes.

Almost 60,000 litres of environment-friendly sterilisers are used daily, apart from some 1,200 litres of perfumes and 470 equipment including washing machines.

The Authority has also enhanced its preventive and precautionary procedures to protect visitors of the Grand Mosque from the virus, where field teams work round the clock to implement these procedures precisely to maintain the safety of Umrah pilgrims and visitors.

Related Topics

Makkah Mosque From Best

Recent Stories

ICCI for taking traders on board before setting up ..

ICCI for taking traders on board before setting up POS devices in business units ..

24 seconds ago
 'PTI victory in AJK elections shows people's confi ..

'PTI victory in AJK elections shows people's confidence in PM'

26 seconds ago
 Slovenian who scaled cupboards takes climbing to n ..

Slovenian who scaled cupboards takes climbing to new heights in Tokyo

28 seconds ago
 Public Prosecution highlights penalties for acquir ..

Public Prosecution highlights penalties for acquiring pornographic materials inv ..

5 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Gets Jail Term in Russia for Trying to S ..

Ukrainian Gets Jail Term in Russia for Trying to Smuggle Missile System Homing H ..

31 seconds ago
 Customize your fashion sense with TECNO’s Camon ..

Customize your fashion sense with TECNO’s Camon 17

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.