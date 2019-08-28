UrduPoint.com
MAKS-2019 Opens In Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 02:00 AM

MAKS-2019 opens in Moscow

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2019) The International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2019 opened on August 27 in Zhukovsky, Moscow Region, under the patronage of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The air show continues through September 1 and brings together Russian and foreign aviation experts, manufacturers and businessmen from various parts of the world.

According to Russia's Rosoboronexport state arms exporter, the show features several newly developed and highly-anticipated aircraft, such as the Su-57E fifth-generation multipurpose fighter and Il-112VE light military transport aircraft.

Your Thoughts and Comments

