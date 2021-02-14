MAKTABA celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special virtual events

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2021) MAKTABA at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has launched a special programme to mark the sixth edition of the UAE Innovation Month festival.

The new programme comprises workshops designed to encourage students to be innovative by honing their skills and ideas in ways that boost their creativity.

MAKTABA announced the launch of "Make it... Towards Sustainability," a competition designed to create a platform for encouraging children to innovate while channelling their energies towards actions that benefit society.

The competition will introduce participants to the importance of sustainability in preserving the environment, while enhancing their readiness to tackle environmental challenges, such as waste reduction, alternative energy sources, global warming and desertification.

"As the country harnesses the latest technologies and embraces digital transformation initiatives, UAE Innovation Month has grown to become one of the major events in our Calendar," said Shaikha Mohamed Almehairi, library Management Director at DCT Abu Dhabi.

"Sustainability is also a key element in this year’s UAE Innovation Week, which aligns with one of DCT Abu Dhabi’s key mandates to utilise the best sustainable practices in our tourism and culture sectors.

"

MAKTABA’s Innovation Month programme started with a workshop titled "I Innovate," dedicated to motivating students to be more innovative, while another demonstrated to students the skills of critical thinking and analysis through science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The upcoming ‘Innovation Strategies’ workshop will introduce DCT Abu Dhabi and corporate employees, as well as the general public, to innovation mechanisms, stages, tools and strategies.

The Innovation Month programme will host three additional workshops for students, starting with ‘Learn, Read and Innovate,’ which will highlight the importance of reading in acquiring knowledge, while exploring the best ways to innovate. Another will assist children in discovering and developing their talents with a view to boosting their creativity.

The programme will conclude with a workshop that aims to teach children about the best practices for recycling household waste to better protect the environment.

UAE Innovation Month was established to create, promote and celebrate a culture of innovation in the emirates, providing support to creative and skilled individuals across numerous sectors by hosting events that bring together individuals and organisations.