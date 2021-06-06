MAKTABA celebrates winners of 8th ‘Little Writer in the Big Book’ competition

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2021) MAKTABA at the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has revealed the winners of the eighth edition of the ‘Little Writer in the Big Book’ competition, which was held this year under the theme ‘Tolerance’ and attracted the participation of school students from across the UAE.

Thirty-two participants were selected as winners in this year’s competition and their submissions have been compiled in a book titled Tolerance, which is the sixth edition in the history of the competition. The book was signed as part of MAKTABA’s participation in the 30th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.

Shaikha Al-Mehairi, library Management Director at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "We are very pleased with the level of creativity we saw in the competition this year, which heralds the next generation of creative authors who will contribute to enriching the Emirati cultural scene in the future.

This year, we chose tolerance as the theme of the competition to focus on the importance of this value, which is firmly present in the people of the UAE and is an essential building block of society."

Tolerance will be distributed to the libraries of all state schools, in addition to DCT Abu Dhabi’s Dar Al Kutub libraries.

‘Little Writer in the Big Book’ is an annual competition organised by DCT Abu Dhabi to support talented students. It was launched in 2011 and has succeeded over the past eight years in attracting more than 2,000 entries. The competition is designed to enhance the effective contributions of children and youths in the Emirati cultural scene, by introducing them to the value of positive competition and encouraging them to write meaningful stories that enrich their imaginations and meet their mental and psychological needs at this important stage in their lives.