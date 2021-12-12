UrduPoint.com

Maktoum Bin Mohammed Announces Listing Of EMPOWER On DFM

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 12:00 AM

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces listing of EMPOWER on DFM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2021) Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today announced the listing of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (EMPOWER), the world’s largest District Cooling Services provider, on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

EMPOWER was established in 2003 to enable the real estate sector to efficiently utilise energy resources through District Cooling Services. The company currently has a 79% market share in Dubai’s District Cooling sector.

From a modest beginning in 2004 with a single temporary plant serving DIFC, EMPOWER is currently the world’s largest District Cooling Services provider.

With 84 plant rooms and a network extending over 350 kilometres, EMPOWER has a cooling capacity of more than 1.64 million refrigeration tons and serves more than 140,000 corporate and individual consumers.

The listing is a part of the strategy of Dubai’s Securities and Exchange Higher Committee to increase the size of the stock market in the Emirate to AED3 trillion in the coming period.

The Securities and Exchange Higher Committee’s strategy seeks to list government and state-owned companies on DFM as part of its plans to accelerate new listings in various sectors including energy, logistics and retail, in addition to adopting innovative financial tools and instruments that can respond to the current needs of investors.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Exchange UAE Dubai Company Rashid Dubai Financial Market Market Government Share Million

Recent Stories

Warring Libyan Armed Forces Agree to Unite Army - ..

Warring Libyan Armed Forces Agree to Unite Army - Acting Commander of LNA

30 minutes ago
 Need to promote ethical values to ensure human rig ..

Need to promote ethical values to ensure human rights: Augustine

30 minutes ago
 WASA declares every Saturday as car free day

WASA declares every Saturday as car free day

30 minutes ago
 People of Mianwali have never let me down: Prime M ..

People of Mianwali have never let me down: Prime Minister

30 minutes ago
 LWMC CEO visits temporary waste collection point

LWMC CEO visits temporary waste collection point

44 minutes ago
 Minister reviews preparations of launching ceremon ..

Minister reviews preparations of launching ceremony of Sehat card

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.