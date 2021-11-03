UrduPoint.com

Maktoum Bin Mohammed Announces New Board Of Directors For Dubai Financial Market

Wed 03rd November 2021 | 08:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and Head of the Securities and Exchange Higher Committee today announced the appointment of the new board of directors of the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), chaired by Helal Saeed Al Marri.

Members of the Board also include Abdulqader Obaid Ali, Chairman of the Board – UAE Internal Audit Association; Yuvraj Narayan, Group Chief Financial Officer, DP World; Wesam Lootah, Chief Executive Officer of the Smart Dubai Government Establishment; Abdulwahid Alulama, Partner - White & Case LLP; Moaza Al Marri, Communications and Marketing Expert; and Mohammed Humaid Al Mari, Financial and Administrative Expert and Member of the UAE Accountants and Auditors Association.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum thanked Essa Kazim for his efforts to manage the Dubai Financial Market since its inception 20 years ago.

"Essa Kazim contributed to the establishment and management of the Dubai Financial Market for many years, and his efforts will always be appreciated," he said.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum directed the new board of directors to develop plans and strategies to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to spur growth and double the size of Dubai's financial markets to AED3 trillion in the coming period.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum recently assigned H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed to supervise the financial markets and stock exchanges in Dubai and oversee the comprehensive development of the financial markets to meet the requirements of the current phase of development, and consolidate Dubai’s leading position as one of the most important and active financial markets at both regional and global levels.

