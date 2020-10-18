UrduPoint.com
Maktoum Bin Mohammed Appoints DIFC Authority's Board Of Directors

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 03:45 PM

Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints DIFC Authority's Board of Directors

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre, has issued Directive No. 5 of 2020, appointing DIFC Authority’s board of Directors for a two-year term.

DIFC Authority’s Board of Directors is mandated to ensure that all of the Centre’s activities, ranging from infrastructure development, financial management and client relations are structured and implemented to serve the vision of Dubai’s leadership.

The Board members will play an instrumental role in directing DIFC’s strategic objective of driving the future of finance and consolidating its position as the middle East, Africa and South Asia, MEASA, region’s leading global financial centre.

In addition to his role as Governor of DIFC, Essa Kazim continues to be the Chairman of DIFC Authority’s Board of Directors. He is joined on the Board by Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Abdulla Jasim bin Kalban, Abdullah Salim Al Turifi, Khalfan Juma Belhoul, Ahmad Hassan bin Al Shaikh and Salem Ali Al Sharhan.

The Chairman of DIFC Authority’s Board of Directors expressed his appreciation to outgoing Board members for their contribution. Hussain Al Qemzi, Hamad Buamim and Rashid Saif Al Jarwan will be stepping down from the Board following the successful completion of their tenures.

