Maktoum Bin Mohammed Appoints New Director-General Of Dubai Judicial Institute

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 11:15 PM

Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints new Director-General of Dubai Judicial Institute

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, issued Resolution No. (18) of 2021 seconding Dr. Ebtessam Ali Rashed Saif Al-Bedwawi as Director General of the Dubai Judicial Institute.

She will be serving in the new role in addition to her existing position as a Judge at Dubai Courts.

The Resolution is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

