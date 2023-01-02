UrduPoint.com

Maktoum Bin Mohammed Appoints Rupert Keeley To DFSA’s Board Of Directors

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2023 | 04:15 PM

Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints Rupert Keeley to DFSA’s Board of Directors

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), has appointed Rupert Keeley to the board of Directors of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

Keeley brings over 40 years of international experience in financial services, having held several senior leadership roles at PayPal, visa Inc., and Standard Chartered. He is currently an advisor to several financial services companies, including the NatWest Group, and an Independent Non-Executive Director of NewDay, a consumer credit business in the UK.

Fadel Al Ali, Chairman of the DFSA, said, “We are delighted that Rupert Keeley has joined the DFSA Board. He brings a wealth of global expertise and knowledge in the banking and payments sector, which will be incredibly valuable to the DFSA as we continue to play a vital role in strengthening Dubai and the UAE’s financial sector underpinned by innovation and a robust regulatory framework.”

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business UAE Dubai Rashid United Kingdom Visa

Recent Stories

Sania’s selfies on New Year’s eve trigger fres ..

Sania’s selfies on New Year’s eve trigger fresh debate on social media

20 minutes ago

Shaheen Afridi to resume rehabilitation under men’s team’s medical staff tod ..

34 minutes ago
 Last chance to grab your favorite Infinix devices ..

Last chance to grab your favorite Infinix devices on discounted prices

1 hour ago
 Stability in the economy and the unity of the nati ..

Stability in the economy and the unity of the nation in the fight against terror ..

1 hour ago
 Impact of 2022 Floods: Pakistan needs effective st ..

Impact of 2022 Floods: Pakistan needs effective strategy to deal with climate ch ..

1 hour ago
 Tawam Hospital introduces thyroid radiofrequency, ..

Tawam Hospital introduces thyroid radiofrequency, microwave ablation for treatme ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.