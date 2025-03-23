Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Dubai Courts 2025-2029 strategic plan

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, has approved the 2025-2029 strategic plan for the Dubai Courts.

The plan envisions redoubled efforts to drive innovation within Dubai's judicial system, further enhancing its stature globally.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum said that the new strategic plan for Dubai Courts reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish Dubai as a global model for advanced and efficient justice, offering yet another compelling factor strengthening the emirate’s appeal as the world's best place to live.

Sheikh Maktoum emphasised that the plan focuses on developing an innovative judicial system that keeps pace with global changes and future needs, efficiently serving litigants and ensuring swift justice and the rule of law.

Sheikh Maktoum commended the Dubai Courts’ teams who developed the plan, stressing the importance of exhibiting continuous improvements and enhanced service quality by adopting cutting-edge technologies and AI.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum highlighted that such efforts will reinforce Dubai's leadership in evolving smoother litigation processes and implementation of court rulings, developing alternative dispute resolution systems, and establishing Dubai as a preferred destination for such solutions, offering myriad options.

The new strategic plan of the Dubai Courts is built upon a vision of judicial leadership and justice for a global city, with a mission to ensure swift justice through an integrated judicial system and innovative services, This mission aims to enhance global confidence in Dubai by reinforcing the values of justice, judicial independence, integrity, flexibility, and integration to ensure a transparent and fair legal ecosystem that promotes progress and prosperity.

At its core, the Dubai Courts’ strategic plan is founded on upholding the rule of law and strengthening trust in the judiciary as key pillars for ensuring effective justice and societal stability. The plan is implemented through 3 strategic impact indicators, 27 strategic performance indicators and 42 initiatives and projects.

The strategic plan centres around four key objectives: pioneering judicial performance, integrated judicial services, future-ready institutional capabilities, and an advanced digital judicial system.

Pioneering judicial performance means optimising case preparation, enhancing adjudication efficiency, improving enforcement procedures, and ensuring adaptable legal frameworks.

Integrated judicial services aim to enhance customer experience, promote alternative dispute resolution, and build strong partnerships.

Future-ready institutional capabilities focus on attracting and developing specialised judicial and administrative talent, fostering innovation, and ensuring sustainable governance.

Finally, the advanced digital judicial system leverages AI and emerging technologies to optimise data utilisation and enhance judicial efficiency.

Prof. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Dubai Courts, stated, “The world is changing rapidly and facing unprecedented challenges on multiple fronts. This requires Dubai Courts to be at the forefront of global advancements in judicial systems. We fully recognise that the rapid transformations occurring globally, both legislative and technological, demand swift responses and the development of sustainable solutions that meet the needs of modern society.

Al Suwaidi added, “The Dubai Courts team has worked diligently for a full year to prepare this strategic plan, focusing on providing integrated solutions that align with global developments and enhance the effectiveness of the judicial system in the UAE. We have relied on the latest technical and legislative solutions in developing the plan, and we are committed to investing in artificial intelligence and modern technologies to improve judicial performance and ensure the efficient and flexible delivery of justice.”

“The work of developing and improving the judicial system is ongoing; it is a continuous process that must keep pace with the aspirations and growing needs of society. Therefore, we strive to provide an innovative judicial environment that offers high-quality services and rapid performance, reflecting our commitment to achieving effective justice that protects individual rights and supports societal stability. This strategy, with its message and values, represents a significant step towards realising Dubai's vision as a global exemplar in judicial efficiency. It places upon us a significant responsibility to move forward in a way that enhances the standing of Dubai Courts on the world stage,” Al Suwaidi concluded.

The Dubai Courts Strategic Plan 2025-2029 represents a pivotal step towards strengthening Dubai’s role as a global centre for judicial excellence. This strategy underscores Dubai’s commitment to developing a pioneering judicial system that not only keeps pace with legislative and technological advancements but also strives for continuous innovation to expedite judicial procedures and ensure the efficient delivery of justice.

Through this plan, Dubai Courts aims to serve as a model that integrates efficiency and speed, harmonising digital transformation with established judicial principles. The adoption of AI and emerging technologies enhances the judicial system’s ability to provide innovative and rapid solutions to cases, contributing to a flexible and fair legal environment that meets the needs of individuals and society.