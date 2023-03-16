Maktoum bin Mohammed approves new strategic plans of Dubai’s judicial entities

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, chaired a meeting of the Judicial Council, at the Ruler’s Court.

During the meeting, Sheikh Maktoum approved the new strategic plans of the emirate’s judicial entities including Dubai Courts, Dubai Public Prosecution and the Dubai Judicial Institute.

The meeting also reviewed the operations of Dubai’s judicial system, explored ways to further enhance the local judicial system’s ability to uphold justice and people’s rights and maintain the highest standards of transparency and integrity.

He also approved promotions and the appointment of new judges in Dubai Courts. The infusion of fresh talent will raise the ability of Dubai Courts to provide services that meet the needs of the community and support the emirate’s sustainable development.

The 2023-25 strategic plan of Dubai Courts, approved by Sheikh Maktoum, covers six main areas: digital transformation, competitiveness, governance and business continuity, strategic foresight, improvement of judicial services, and creating innovative work environments.

The 2022-2030 strategic plan of Dubai Public Prosecution seeks to achieve 12 strategic objectives including protection of rights and freedoms, digitalising the prosecution system, and enhancing judicial enablers. The plan also includes nine projects that support the Dubai Strategic Plan 2030.

The 2023-2025 strategic plan of the Dubai Judicial Institute includes 13 strategic objectives covering six priority areas including promoting judicial education and knowledge.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum reviewed the outcomes of the strategic plans of the entities of the Dubai Judicial Authority.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of a number of initiatives aimed at enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the emirate’s judicial system.

Further, Sheikh Makyoum approved the 2023 training plan of the Dubai Judicial Authority, which features 83 training sessions across five areas that include basic training, continuous training, judicial expertise, administrative skills, and international and future trends.

The Minister of Finance said that building the capacities of the judicial sector and the skills of members of the Dubai Judicial Authority, is key to further raising the efficiency of the local judicial system. He commended the efforts of the teams that developed the new strategic plans and directed them to submit regular reports on their implementation.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Deputy Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council; Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai; Taresh Eid Al Mansouri, Director General of the Dubai Courts; Dr. Saif Ghanim Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Judicial Council, and members of the Council.