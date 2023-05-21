UrduPoint.com

Maktoum Bin Mohammed Attends Signing Of MoU Between Dubai Chambers And DIFC Family Wealth Centre

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends signing of MoU between Dubai Chambers and DIFC Family Wealth Centre

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), attended the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Dubai Chambers’ Dubai Centre for Family Businesses and the DIFC Family Wealth Centre.
The MoU agreement, which seeks to provide support to family businesses and strengthen their global presence, was signed by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, and Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority.
The signing ceremony was also attended by Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, and Essa Kazim, Governor of Dubai International Financial Centre.
As part of the agreement, the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses will join forces with the DIFC Family Wealth Centre in areas of training and education, as well as joint events and promotions.

The MoU outlines the collaboration between the two entities in defining methods of cooperation with relevant Federal and local authorities. Their joint effort aims to develop strategic recommendations that promote the implementation of family business governance standards in accordance with the highest ratings defined by the Family Wealth Centre, ranging from AA to AAA*.

This move aims to inspire family businesses to establish a global presence by adopting world-class standards, encompassing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, Sharia-compliant standards, and other practices that have a positive impact on communities and contribute to sustainable development.
Other areas of cooperation between the DIFC Family Wealth Centre and the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses include access to the Family Office Club to boost global and commercial communications, recommending business structures and models adopted by DIFC for succession planning, as well as adopting certification and accreditation programmes for family business advisors.


As part of this collaboration, Dubai Chambers has adopted DIFC’s regulations and structures governing family businesses, succession planning and advisor accreditation and certification. It has also adopted DIFC’s family business rating system which meets best international practices.
The Dubai Centre for Family Businesses, which falls under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, was established under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.
The Centre, inaugurated recently by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, provides an integrated system of consultation and training programmes focusing on strategic areas of interest to family businesses, including adopting good governance, succession planning and next generation training and development. Its establishment reflects Dubai Chambers’ commitment to boosting the competitiveness of family businesses by protecting their interests, regulating their activities, and investing in their leaders to ensure a sustainable future.
The DIFC Family Wealth Centre operates in line with the UAE’s efforts to enhance the contribution of family businesses towards the national economy, as it plays a key role in supporting the growth and prosperity of family businesses.
The Centre acts as an end-to-end platform that enables family businesses to preserve their legacy and protect its continuity generation after generation. It grants compliance accreditation in areas of ESG practices and corporate governance among others.

It also provides access to a trusted network of certified family businesses experts, including advisors and consultants specialising in succession planning, legal affairs and international taxation, sustainability and ESG, learning and leadership and dispute resolution.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister Governor Business Education UAE Dubai Rashid Family From Agreement Best

Recent Stories

UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli ..

UAE condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli Minister

16 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash leads FNC delegation to Moscow tomorr ..

Saqr Ghobash leads FNC delegation to Moscow tomorrow

16 minutes ago
 Investopia Europe witnesses first partnership betw ..

Investopia Europe witnesses first partnership between Sharaf Group and SMAG in f ..

46 minutes ago
 Mubadala continues to advance UAE&#039;s knowledge ..

Mubadala continues to advance UAE&#039;s knowledge-based economy : Mansour bin Z ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Chamber and Real Estate Registration annou ..

Sharjah Chamber and Real Estate Registration announce launch of &#039;ACRES 2023 ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber to dispatch trade mission to India ..

Sharjah Chamber to dispatch trade mission to India on 29th May

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.