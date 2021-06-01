Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Judicial Council meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council chaired on Tuesday a meeting of the Dubai Judicial Council at the Dubai Ruler's Court.

During the meeting, Sheikh Maktoum was briefed on the operations of the Council and its efforts to strengthen the judicial system as well as the Council’s plans, recommendations and achievements in the recent period.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed commended the members of the Council for their dedication and contributions to the continued development of Dubai’s judicial system.

He stressed that the key objective of the Council is to ensure the efficiency and transparency of the judicial system and the supremacy of the law.

The Deputy Ruler of Dubai affirmed that the judicial sector is a key pillar in achieving the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the world’s best city to live in.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Council Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Attorney General of Dubai Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Director-General of the Dubai Courts Taresh Eid Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Council Dr. Saif Ghanim Al Suwaidi and other members of the council.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honoured Khalifa Rashid bin Dimas Al Suwaidi, the former Secretary-General of the Council and the Director of the Technical Office of the Attorney General of Dubai.

Al Suwaidi served as Secretary-General of the Dubai Judicial Council for the past seven years. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed thanked Al Suwaidi and expressed his appreciation for his dedication and contributions during his term.