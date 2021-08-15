Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Emirati Human Resources Development Council

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, today directed the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai to develop a 100-day action plan to enhance the employment of Emiratis in the private sector, during the council meeting, which was chaired by Sheikh Maktoum.

Sheikh Maktoum stressed that the Dubai Government, guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, places the highest priority on raising the employment prospects of Emiratis.

The 100-day action plan will outline measures to forge a wide range of partnerships with companies, organisations and free zone entities to advance the job prospects of UAE nationals in the private sector. It will also include strategies to coordinate with the education sector to link learning outcomes to job market requirements. The plan will also feature career guidance programmes for students in future-oriented sectors, in alignment with country’s long-term strategies.

During the meeting, held at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sheikh Maktoum said, "The UAE’s people are its true wealth and their capabilities are the driving force of its development journey. The country’s leadership has always sought to explore forward-thinking policies and legislations that can help accelerate employment of Emiratis and harness the competencies of the national talent pool.

We are committed to equipping Emiratis with the knowledge and specialised skills needed to thrive in the job market of the future, in close partnership with the private sector."

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council, said the Council is engaging closely with the private sector, free zones and the education sector to develop plans to advance the employment prospects of UAE nationals.

"We will be proposing new legislations, policies and initiatives to raise employment opportunities for Emiratis across sectors and align their skills with the requirements of the labour market," he added.

The meeting, which is the first to be held since the formation of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council, in was attended by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori; Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary-General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director-General, Dubai Government Human Resources Department; Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Chairman of the board of Directors and Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority; Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Secretary-General of Dubai Free Zone Council; Ali Ibrahim, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Economic Development in Dubai and President of the University of Dubai, as well as representatives from Zayed University, Emirates Airline, Emirates NBD and Al-Futtaim Group.