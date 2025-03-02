Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Judicial Council

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, chaired a meeting of the Council.

The meeting is part of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum’s regular review of Dubai’s judicial initiatives that seek to uphold integrity, transparency, and the rule of law.

During the meeting, which was held at his office, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum approved the appointment of new judges at Dubai Courts, and the 2025 training and development plan for judicial authority members, reflecting his commitment to equipping judges and public prosecutors, particularly young professionals, with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in this vital field that plays a key role in social progress and stability.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum also approved procedures to extend the service of judicial authority members who have reached retirement age, allowing the judiciary to benefit from their expertise and retain exceptional talents.

The meeting also discussed the statistical report presented by the Judicial Council’s General Secretariat, highlighting the progress it has made since its restructuring in 2021. Over the past four years, 223 studies were completed, covering research, legislative, and developmental areas.

The Council also saw an 86 percent increase in legislations related to the judiciary and its members compared to the previous four years, resulting in full legislative compliance. Additionally, the introduction of new systems contributed to a more than 100 percent increase in the appointment of judicial authority members.

Furthermore, the General Secretariat completed eight internal development projects and supported the development of 17 projects in collaboration with judicial authority entities, including the Dubai Judicial Inspection Authority’s development project, the establishment of an Inheritance Court, and the formation of a board of Commissioners for the Dubai Court of Cassation.

Dr. Abdullah Saif Al-Sabousi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Judicial Council, said that under the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, the General Secretariat is committed to providing robust support to judicial entities and their members.

He also noted that the Secretariat has maintained a strong focuse on developing and refining procedures and legislative frameworks to manage both the Council’s operations and the judiciary, while enhancing collaboration among judicial entities. Dr. Al-Sabousi also expressed his gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Maktoum for his unwavering support, and to the Council members for their continued collaboration with the General Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director-General of H.H. The Dubai Ruler's Court, and Vice Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council; Chancellor Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai; Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Dubai Courts; Dr. Abdullah Saif Al-Sabousi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Judicial Council, and members of the Dubai Judicial Council.