Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of senior leaders of UAE Prime Minister’s Office, Cabinet General Secretariat

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) DUBAI, 4th October 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today chaired a meeting of senior leaders of the UAE Prime Minister’s Office and the General Secretariat of the Cabinet, during which he reviewed the government’s overall strategy and operational framework.

Sheikh Maktoum said the UAE has become one of the world’s most efficient governments, guided by the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the follow up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He also reviewed leading international reports featuring the UAE government, as well its strategic planning phases and processes and the new approach for managing transformational Federal government projects.

His Highness said new federal government teams have been created to implement the directives of the leadership to enhance development and promote the wellbeing of citizens and residents over the next phase. Collaboration, communication and integrated team efforts will drive the government’s work. His Highness stressed on the importance of building further on the nation’s remarkable past achievements to create an even more glorious future.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future; Mohammed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Maryam Al Hammadi, Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet; Saeed Mohammad Al Eter, Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office; Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Director General Of the Prime Minister’s Office; and Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister Of Cabinet Affairs For Strategic Affairs and Chief of Strategy and Government Innovation of the UAE Government.