Maktoum Bin Mohammed Chairs Strategic Affairs Council Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 07:15 PM

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs Strategic Affairs Council meeting

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and the First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council, chaired today’s meeting of the Executive Council’s Strategic Affairs Council.

The meeting was held at the Council's headquarters at Emirates Towers in Dubai.

During the meeting, the Roads and Transport Authority presented its comprehensive marine transport plan for Dubai from 2020 to 2030, which aims to identify the emirate’s infrastructure needs, develop its maritime transport sector, minimise government support, and economise the use of financial resources.

The plan was formulated according to future global trends, detailed drawings and projects of development authorities, and customer needs surveys.

The Dubai Smart Government Office also presented its strategy to involve the private sector in the development and sustainability of the Dubai Data System while noting that the Smart City requires an environment that combines the roles of various industries in the process of using and reusing data.

Dubai is also expected to achieve its economic goal of generating around AED3.5 billion by 2021, through the cooperation of over 25 public and private sector entities.

